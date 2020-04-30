Butler Co. Health Department announces reopening guidelines for businesses

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 29, The Butler County Health Department outlined guidelines food retail businesses must follow when dine in services resume on May 4.
All food retail business establishments (including grocery stores, restaurants, bars, convenience stores) who wish to reopen their dining areas will be required to:
- Make sure employees wear gloves properly
- Require all employees to wear masks
- Separate all tables at least six feet apart; there can be more more than 8 people at a table
- Allow only half of the building’s maximum capacity into the facility at one time
- Adhere to wellness policy for employees
- Buffets will be served by employees. There will be no self-service.
All of the guidelines can also be found on the Butler County Health Department’s Facebook page.
If the guidelines are not followed, the health department has the right to close a business until they comply.
The Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce also took to Facebook on Wednesday, sharing the post below.
In the post, they included and referenced a letter the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Council of State Chambers sent to government leaders.
The letter discusses two issues that business are facing in relation to opening.
- They are urging federal, state, and local governments to refrain from converting public health and safety guidance into regulations that may add further challenges for businesses to reopen.
- They are also calling for guidelines to be consistent across federal, state, and local governments.
The full letter can be found here.
