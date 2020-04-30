Camp and Canoe shop navigates effects of COVID-19

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An area business along the Spring River has seen slower business, in part, due to COVID-19.
Spring River Camp & Canoe, located in Hardy, opened up shop two weeks ago.
The owner, Rocky McCollum, is someone who likes to keep busy. Not only does he own Spring River, but he also runs an auto shop and on top of that, he’s a preacher.
“I feel like if God keeps me busy, I can’t get in trouble,” McCollum said, with a laugh.
For McCollum, opening back up is a chance for him to interact with people.
He says that mid-May is typically when the busy season begins, but he isn’t sure if that will be the case this year due to the reaction to COVID-19. He says he wants to provide an escape in a safe way for those who are wanting to get out.
“Everybody’s tired of sitting [at] home and being boxed up, they’re going to be ready to get out," McCollum said. "I hope [everyone] comes out to Spring River Camp and Canoe and has a blast in the sun.”
McCollum said that he prays over each person as they prepare to ride and he hopes he’ll have more opportunities to do just that over the next few months.
He says that Spring River is cleaning and sanitizing all of the canoes, kayaks, and rafts, but he encourages everyone to do their part as well to stay safe.
