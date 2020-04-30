City Youth Ministries receives generous donation from the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City Youth Ministries have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from the community. The nonprofit has been making three runs a week to deliver food door to door in the community and have been unable to keep up with the price of fuel.
So they reached out to the community via Facebook and the community responded.
In just 24 hours, they had received over $2,500, enough to fuel their vans for four months.
Executive Director of City Youth Ministries Denise Snider said the donations have helped in an important way.
“Never, never did we dream that so many people would be convicted and led to help us as generously as they have, we are just thankful," Snider said.
The City Youth Ministries is also working on a new outreach program to go out into the community since their doors are shut during the pandemic.
They do need help funding this program so if you would like to help, you can visit their website here.
