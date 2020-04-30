126 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Missouri pork processing plant

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KFVS) - 92 employees at Triumph Foods, a pork processing plant in St. Joseph, Mo., have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. 34 employees already tested positive for COVID-19 prior to this week, raising the total to 126.
707 asymptomatic employees have already been tested.
Around 1,500 employees have had samples collected for testing, the results are currently pending.
All who were tested will be notified with their results by Saturday.
“Our mission remains to protect health and keep Missourians safe,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We appreciate the willingness from employees of Triumph Foods to be tested and the collaboration with local health care providers to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in this community. Partnering with providers and local health departments to test people, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, is part of our “box-in” strategy with this virus moving forward.”
Missouri State is sending staff support to assist with contact tracing efforts. More testing is to be expected as close contacts of COVID-19 patients are notified.
“It is very important that patients with positive results follow the isolation guidance they are given,” said Williams. “Those with pending or negative results may continue to work while maintaining infection control measures we have recommended both at work and at home."
Since COVID-19 cases are tallied in an employee’s home county, not all cases among Triumph Foods employees will be counted in Buchanan County’s total case count.
Williams added, “We are grateful that our purposeful testing strategy to increase capacity for testing allows us this opportunity to do comprehensive testing, and we will continue to work closely with the employees, elected local leaders and our partners at the City of St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services, Triumph Foods and Mosaic Life Care to protect the health of the community.”
