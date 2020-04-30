’Get in the trunk’: Woman accused of trying to kidnap 2 children

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman faces attempted kidnapping charges after police say she grabbed two children and tried to shove them into her car trunk.
A 10-year-old boy told police he was playing with some other children outside his home in Gosnell Friday, April 24, when a white Ford Taurus pulled up and a woman who he thought looked like his aunt got out.
The boy said Stephanie Ann Price, 36, of Blytheville then hugged him and said she knew his mom.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Price then told a black male to open the trunk.
Price then told the boy “to get in the trunk and take a ride around the block.”
At that point, a three-year-old girl walked up and Price picked her up then grabbed the boy by the arm.
The girl’s mother was outside watching the children when she heard screaming, the affidavit stated.
When the mom ran to the street, she reportedly saw Price dragging the children to a vehicle and attempting to put them in the trunk.
The boy, who suffered a sprained wrist in the incident, told police he “saw something in the back of the trunk that looked like a gun.”
“[The mother] pled to the woman to let the children go, but she refused,” the affidavit stated. “Only after [the mother] pulled the children away did the woman let them go.”
Price then got into the car and drove off.
The mother called 911 and provided a description of the vehicle including the license plate number and told officers in which direction it was last seen traveling.
A few minutes later police stopped Price on Moody Street.
As they approached the vehicle, according to the court documents, officers could smell the odor of intoxicants.
They told Price to exit the vehicle, but she did not put the car in park, and it began to move forward. An officer had to reach in to stop the car.
Inside the car, according to police, they found several empty and unopened cans of Budweiser beer and a small amount of suspected marijuana in Price’s right front pocket.
Price reportedly was unable to stand on her own without assistance from the officers. She was taken to the police department for blood alcohol testing. After approximately 7 attempts, the affidavit said she blew a .26.
When asked about the children she reportedly tried to take, Price told officers they were her niece and nephew.
Both mothers told detectives Price is not related to them.
Police arrested Price on suspicion of two counts of attempted kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended due to DWI, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and third-degree battery.
She is currently free on a $3,900 bond awaiting arraignment.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.