Jonesboro man dies in a ATV vs. car crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is dead following an ATV vs. car crash in Poinsett County, Ark.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Old Weona Lane at 2:06 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29th, According to Arkansas State Police.
Matthew Bishop, 30, from Jonesboro was driving his 2014 Polaris Ranger on Old Weona Lane when he failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 14.
That’s when Dennis Carl Smullin, 49, hit him with his 2004 Hyundai.
Bishop was ejected from his ATV.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.