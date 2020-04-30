Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus. Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts. Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers. Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population. Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.