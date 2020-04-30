Mixed-use condominium approved by Jonesboro City Council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this month, the Jonesboro City Council approved plans for a new development district for a mixed-use condominium.
The Reedmont will be going up on McClellan Drive, just off of I-555.
The mixed-use design is something President of Holmes and Company Development Group Brandon Holmes has wanted to bring to the area for a few years, and now, they’ve finally found the right location.
“It’s just a really neat vibe and concept that they’re doing in several other towns that Jonesboro just doesn’t have yet,” said Holmes.
John Mixon, a partner with Cooper Mixon Architects, has helped design the Reedmont and says it’s something that will catch eyes as people drive through Jonesboro.
“It’s going to create a real vista when you’re coming into town on I-555, you’ll see a place to live and that’s something that really we don’t have,” said Mixon.
The mixed-use condominium will have around 8-10 commercial business options on the first floor, and between 145 to 160 condos on the 2nd through 4th floors.
They’re hoping to finalize plans this year and start construction on phase one of three in 2021.
Holmes said there isn’t a completion date set yet, but they hope to have phase one finished around 2022.
Both Holmes and Mixon said they’re excited to work together to bring the mixed-use concept to Jonesboro, creating a unique living and entertaining area for the city.
