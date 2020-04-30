Mo. hair salons make changes to gear up for Monday’s reopening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri’s economy would start to reopen on Monday, May 4.
Concepts Styling salon owner Danea Johnson said it’s been a long time coming. Her Cape Girardeau shop has been closed for about six weeks.
“Everyone’s so excited to get their hair done. At this point, they are willing to wear a hazmat suit if necessary,” she said.
Now it’s time to get back to business.
“I’m very excited about Monday but it comes with a little anxiety, honestly, but we want everything to run smooth, but things are going to look different,” she said.
Johnson said doing hair in her shop will not be the same.
“Going forward with COVID, things are definitely changing," she said. “Every stylist is going to have a mask on, we’re asking every guest to wear a mask, we’re asking every guest to sanitize at the door.”
James Macklin is a barber at Suite 72 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
“It’s a new normal because the things we have to, now we have to take in consideration of everybody’s health,” he said.
He explained some of the changes they're making.
“We will be doing appointments only and we’ll have our appointments come at their appointed time instead of having walk-ins,” he said.
Macklin said he can't wait to get back in the shop next week to see his clients and co-workers.
“This is something that nobody in the shop has ever seen before and has ever experienced before and it will be more talks about that, but for the most part everybody’s excited to get back in the shop,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.