Movie theater, apartment complex close to opening at Greensborough Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been four months since we last checked up on the Greensborough Village project on Hilltop in Jonesboro.
Back in January, Gary Harpole with Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group said spring would be a monumental time for the development.
Harpole said the new Malco Greensborough Village Cinema and The Landing at Greensborough Village are coming along.
The developers for The Landing told Harpole that they have started leasing out apartments and expect residents to move into the apartments in the coming weeks.
He said the final touches are being put on the Malco theater and owners are awaiting for Governor Asa Hutchinson to say it is okay to show movies again.
Harpole said the biggest hamper to the project, as a whole, was the weather.
“The rain has slowed so much construction down all over, particularly, when you’re looking at an open area the size of this one,” Harpole said “And just once the rain comes, one day of rain can cause you three days of work, and if you look back at the last two years, it’s been quite a challenge.”
Harpole said the real estate company has closed on two new restaurants that will build at Greensborough Village. He could not elaborate on what restaurants were coming, but said an announcement for one of the new establishments could come in the next 60 days.
He said the restaurants should be open later this year.
The Social, a business announced back in 2019, broke ground at Greensborough Village recently.
Harpole said water and sewer lines have been laid and the crews are finishing putting in electricity lines.
The instillation of street lights are starting soon as well.
Crew will be cleaning up the site soon and sowing grass seed, so mowing can begin later this summer.
