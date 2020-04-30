Pemiscot County, Mo. leaders: Stay-at-Home order to continue until May 18

By Amber Ruch | April 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:52 PM

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County authorities agreed Pemiscot County will continue the stay-at-home order until May 18 due to the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19.

County officials met on Thursday, April 30 to discuss reopening. The group said it will reconvene on May 14 to re-evaluate the situation.

Governor Mike Parson unveiled a plan earlier in the week to reopen Missouri by Monday, May 4.

According to the Pemiscot County Health Center on Thursday, April 30, two new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 29 with 14 recovered and one death.

