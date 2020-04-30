Pocahontas School District announces tentative graduation plans

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas School District announced tentative plans for a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
According to a statement on PSD’s website, the district is gathering video from students in a manner like a graduation ceremony.
Pending approval by the Arkansas Department of Education, a photo and diploma presentation will take place beginning Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15.
The graduating senior should arrive wearing cap and gown, at a specific date and time to Pocahontas High School with their guests adhering to directives from the Department of Education and Secondary Education of Arkansas.
The governor announced last week that no traditional graduations could take place before July 1.
The Pocahontas School District is also looking at possible dates between July 2 and July 25 for a traditional graduation ceremony.
If they are unable to have traditional graduation by July 25, then there will not be one this year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.