Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of gunning down another man.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Searcy police responded to a shots-fired call on Randall Drive.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Eric Kalas on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
An ambulance took Kalas to Unity Health Hospital where he died, according to a news release from Chief Steve Hernandez.
Through their investigation, officers identified 18-year-old Robert Hurd as the person suspected of shooting and killing Kalas.
Hurd is described as a black male, 5’10” and about 120 pounds.
Police say Hurd, who is currently out on bond for two counts of attempted murder in a separate case, should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
It’s believed he could be in the Memphis area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Searcy Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.
When arrested, Hurd will face charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and theft of property.
