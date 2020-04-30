Rector making the move to 8-Man Football

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night in 2020 will look a little bit different in Rector.
Big Blue is joining the trend of smaller Arkansas schools playing 8 man football. What makes the move even more interesting is that it’s in the midst of the Cougars best run in quite some time. Dave Hendrix’s crew hosted their first home playoff game in program history in 2018 and reached the 2019 postseason.
“We just really have a small senior class,” Hendrix said. “And in a small school, when you have one of those, it’s just kinda hard. And it really didn’t have anything to do with numbers. And if we could just go for 1 year, I don’t think we can, we’re going to have to go 8-Man for 2 years. Because in junior high, we’re still playing 11-Man.”
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that 8-Man Football will be split into East and West Conferences. Rector would play in the East with Augusta, Brinkley, Hermitage, Lee County, Midland, Rose Bud, & Woodlawn.
“Going to be a real task to stop some of the speed in it, which we’ve always been in a conference with speed,” Hendrix added. “But when you take 3 men away, which the field shortens a little width wise, still it’s going to be a challenge with trying to control that speed on the outside especially.”
