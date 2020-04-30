Trolley car removed from former Spaghetti Warehouse

By Joyce Peterson | April 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 5:49 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ready for a walk down Memory Lane? The old trolley car inside the Spaghetti Warehouse in Downtown Memphis was removed last weekend.

The beloved spot where so many families enjoyed a pasta dinner together sold for $360 at auction in December 2017 after the restaurant closed.

Kemmons Wilson Companies bought the 20,000 square-foot, century-old building for $3 million in February. It will become their new headquarters after a multi-million dollar renovation is completed.

The Spaghetti Warehouse, located at 40 Huling Avenue, was in operation in the Bluff City for 30 years.

