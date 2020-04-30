Woman arrested after shots fired at Blytheville hotel

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County woman is facing a battery-1st degree charge in connection with shots fired at a Blytheville hotel Wednesday evening, according to Blytheville police.
Alisa Monique Dyer, 29, of Blytheville was arrested April 29 after police went to Deerfield Inn in the 3700 block of South Division Street.
According to a media release from Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, officers got a call about a person being shot during a domestic dispute.
Officers found the victim, who was first taken to a Blytheville hospital and transferred to Regional One in Memphis.
Dyer was being held Thursday in the Mississippi County Jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.