A-State alum Ronheen Bingham signs deal with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another former Red Wolf is heading north of the border. Ronheen Bingham tweeted Friday that he signed a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
This CFL opportunity is another chapter in his comeback story. Bingham led Arkansas State in 2018 with 18.5 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks, and 7 QB hurries. He was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and a Phil Steele All-American (4th Team). But Bingham suffered a torn MCL in the Arizona Bowl, delaying his pro pigskin journey.
Ronheen rehabbed throughout 2019 and is rewarded with a chance in Canada. He’s one of seven A-State alums on a CFL roster.
Red Wolves North of the Border
QB Justice Hansen (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
WR Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
OL Lanard Bonner (Saskatchewan Roughriders)
DB Chris Humes (Toronto Argonauts)
DB Money Hunter (Montreal Alouettes)
DE JaVon Rolland-Jones (Montreal Alouettes)
DE Ronheen Bingham (Hamilton Tiger-Cats)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.