Arkansas State football ended April with more commitments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes. The Red Wolves ended April with two more verbals.
Iowa Central Community College freshman OL Avery Demmons committed to A-State on April 25th. The 6′6″, 320 pound guard earned All-Region honors in the 2019 season. Demmons was part of a Triton offensive line that won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and the Graphic Edge Bowl. Avery had offers from East Carolina, Incarnate Word, Tennessee State, & UT Martin.
A-State picked up another in-state commitment for the 2021 class.
Har-Ber junior tight end Errington McRae verballed with the Red Wolves on April 25th. He had 41 catches for 801 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019 en route to 7A All-State honors. The Wildcats won 8 games and reached the state quarterfinals. McRae had offers from UAPB, Memphis, Bowling Green, Kent State, ULM, & UT Martin.
