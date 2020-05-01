Arkansas State football ended April with more commitments

Har-Ber junior tight end Errington McRae verballed with the Red Wolves on April 25th. He had 41 catches for 801 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019 en route to 7A All-State honors. The Wildcats won 8 games and reached the state quarterfinals. McRae had offers from UAPB, Memphis, Bowling Green, Kent State, ULM, & UT Martin.