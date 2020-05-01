Captain D’s damaged in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Captain D’s suffered extensive damage Friday morning after a fire broke out inside the restaurant.
The Jonesboro Fire Department was called to the restaurant at 2629 Red Wolf Blvd. shortly just before 6:45 a.m.
When crews arrived, the saw smoke showing, according to Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley.
Within 20 minutes JFD had the fire under control.
Battalion Chief Tom Johnson told a Region 8 News reporter the flame started in the middle of the building.
The entire restaurant, he said, suffered smoke and fire damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.