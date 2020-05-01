Cross County School District holding individual graduations for seniors

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County School District is one of many schools in Region 8 getting creative to celebrate their seniors.
As graduation gets closer, schools across the state are looking into virtual graduations.
Thanks to a small graduating class, Cross County will be filming each graduating senior come and get their diploma in individual ceremonies.
Superintendent Nathan Morris said this is a way for the school to give the students some closure for their senior year.
“We’ve ordered the ferns, we’re going to have the stage set up everything would be exactly like it would be if there was a gym full of 1,000 people, with 40 graduates on the floor,” said Morris.
The virtual graduation starts the week of May 11, with a 30-minute time frame for each graduate to come to the school for their ceremony.
Each student is allowed to have six family members at their graduation, and pictures and video will be taken as the student receives their diploma.
“Our seniors didn’t ask to be put in this spot and we knew we wanted to do something for our students,” said Morris. “We’re going to film them coming in with pomp and circumstance, they’re going to get their diploma and we’re going to give them time there to take pictures and have some mementos with their family.”
Cross County is still hoping to hold a traditional graduation, if restrictions are lifted in July, but if not, they will create a video out of all of the individual graduations and the graduation speeches for the families.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.