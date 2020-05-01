Dunklin County Health and Senior Services releases recovery plan recommendations

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health and Senior Services has released guidelines for reopening.
The Mayor of Kennett, Chancellor Wayne, posted the guidelines on Facebook.
The guidelines give the following advice:
- Maximum occupancy of 25%.
- Wear face masks. If serving food, wear gloves.
- No more than 10 people at a table.
- No self service or buffets.
- Use disposable items when possible.
- Disinfect table, counter-tops, doors, etc. between customers.
- Follow social distancing.
- If employees must work closer than 6 feet, use enhanced precautionary measures.
- No handshakes.
- Utilize drive thrus and curbside pick-ups.
