Dunklin County Health and Senior Services releases recovery plan recommendations
The Dunklin County Health and Senior Services has released guidelines for reopening. (Source: AP)
By Ashley Smith | May 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 9:32 PM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health and Senior Services has released guidelines for reopening.

The Mayor of Kennett, Chancellor Wayne, posted the guidelines on Facebook.

The guidelines give the following advice:

  • Maximum occupancy of 25%.
  • Wear face masks. If serving food, wear gloves.
  • No more than 10 people at a table.
  • No self service or buffets.
  • Use disposable items when possible.
  • Disinfect table, counter-tops, doors, etc. between customers.
  • Follow social distancing.
  • If employees must work closer than 6 feet, use enhanced precautionary measures.
  • No handshakes.
  • Utilize drive thrus and curbside pick-ups.

