Front Page Cafe closed for business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The home of flying rolls has flown the coop.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Front Page Café has closed for good.
The news follows two lawsuits filed against the restaurant’s owner, Mickey Felts, for failing to pay loans, rent, and taxes.
Last year, Arvest Bank sued the restaurant owners for failing to pay off a $150,000 loan. According to court documents, the owners had missed several payments by October 2019 and owed $135,736.73 plus interest.
In February of this year, Phillips Investments and Construction sued owner Mickey Felts for failing to pay rent and taxes on the restaurant. The lawsuit alleged Felts owed $260,731.74.
