Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are exercising their fifth-year option on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, a person familiar with their decision told The Associated Press, though both sides remain optimistic that they will agree on a long-term contract before the start of the season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the move. Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft. If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the 2021 season.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is facing a lawsuit accusing the organization of failing to address gender-based violence by male athletes against female students at colleges and universities. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Michigan, include women who have been athletes at Michigan State, Nebraska and an unidentified America East school. Other plaintiffs in the suit have been students at Michigan State or Nebraska. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other issues. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
UNDATED (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El. Pierson-El spent training camp in 2019 with the Raiders before playing in the XFL this season for St. Louis. He had nine catches for 70 yards and one TD for the Raiders in four preseason games last summer. He also returned 15 punts for 81 yards before getting cut before the season.
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Swingman Tray Jackson has signed an offer to transfer from Missouri to Seton Hall. Pirates coach Kevin Willard made the announcement Thursday. The 6-foot-8 Jackson will sit out the 2020-21 season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Jackson played in 26 games at Missouri. He lives in Detroit. The Pirates recently added Harvard guard Bryce Aiken as a graduate transfer. Seton Hall posted a 21-9 record last season and finished tied for first place in the Big East Conference.