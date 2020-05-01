Highway 77 bridge near Lepanto to be closed

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent bridge inspection has caused state highway officials to close a bridge on Highway 77 in Mississippi County.
According to a media release from ArDOT, the bridge on Highway 77 near the County Road 1052 intersection will be replaced later this year.
The bridge is five miles south of Highway 14, near Lepanto. Structural deficiencies were found in the inspection, with a new bridge being funded partly due to a federal grant.
State highway officials are working to find ways to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.
Officials said people traveling in the area must use Highway 14 or I-55 as an alternate route to get through the area and that traffic will be controlled by signs, barricades and traffic barrels.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.