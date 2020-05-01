Jonesboro officer retires from force, leaving a legacy behind at local school

Officer Russ Manning was hired with the Jonesboro Police Department on February 8, 1993. He has worked as a K9 Handler, Court Baliff, managing evidence, and as an SRO for the Nettleton School District. Manning made his last call today at 1300 and hung up his gear, looking forward to retirement. Unbeknownst to him, his daughter Mallory was present today to answer his last call. She is following in his footsteps and currently serves at the West Memphis Police Department. Showing you 10-7 Russ, we'll take it from here 🚨❤️ Help us thank Officer Manning for his service below!