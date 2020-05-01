May 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, May 1. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A gradual warming trend continues through the next couple days as an area of high pressure shifts eastward across Region 8.
Afternoon temperatures climb into the low 80s this weekend before a pair of cold fronts bring cooler spring weather into the area.
We’ll also see rain chances creep up from Sunday into Tuesday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The final touches are being put on a new cinema and apartment complex on Hilltop in Jonesboro.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, the city council gave the green light on a mixed-use condominium development just off Interstate 555.
COVID-19 has caused business at one Region 8 camp and canoe operation to dry up.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.