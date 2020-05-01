Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, Bissell Pet Foundation is offers aid for adopters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is working with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer a new opportunity for people who are looking to adopt.
Thanks to a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation, when you adopt a pet from Northeast Arkansas Humane Society or any of the organizations working with the project, you pay $25 and they will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee.
These adoptions will be appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
According to a media release from the foundation, officials with the Bissell Pet Foundation are afraid that as the pandemic continues more and more, pets will end up in shelters so they wanted to make it that much easier to adopt.
If you are interested in adopting, you can visit the NEA Humane Society at their Facebook page or check if your local shelter is participating at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.