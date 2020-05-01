School district provides over 60,000 meals to students

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district has worked to provide over 60,000 meals to students since March 17, with the work helping children who may not know where their next meal could come from.
The Batesville School District has worked with Opaa Food Management on the project since March 17 to help not only kids in their district, but kids outside their district.
The food is free and workers spend their day, preparing and dropping off meals to students on bus routes and at pickup areas.
School officials said Friday that the motto for the project is “Students First."
“They depend on us for breakfast and lunch every single day and we have food pantries available at every one of our campuses. We have parents as teachers that do drop-off boxes that donates food. We are essential to the livelihood and essential to their food and shelter. Whenever they are not in the classroom we bring the classroom to them,” Batesville School District Communications Coordinator Megan Renihan said.
The district is third in the state, behind Little Rock and Fort Smith for most meals served to students, officials said.
