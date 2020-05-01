Sexual assault suspect claims victim ‘coerced’ him

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl reportedly told investigators the victim “coerced him.”
Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Paden McDougle early Friday morning after a woman reported he had molested her younger sister.
The alleged incident occurred the night of April 28 while McDougle and his fiancé were spending the night at a home in Harrisburg.
The victim, whose age was not revealed in the court documents, told investigators she was sitting on one couch and McDougle was on another when he sent her a Snapchat saying she was “too far away.”
When the girl moved onto his couch, she said McDougle put a blanket over the top of them then put his hands on her breasts and in her pants.
The victim was quoted in the affidavit as saying McDougle touched her multiple times over a span of about three hours.
At one point, he reportedly told her: “What happens between us, stays between us.”
The following day, the victim told her sister who reported it to the sheriff’s office.
After interviewing the victim, and based on several statements, Poinsett County investigators contacted the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies then went to McDougle’s Jonesboro home where they arrested him.
After approximately 8-9 minutes of questioning at the PCSO, investigators said McDougle admitted to the alleged sexual assault but said the victim “coerced him into the act.”
On Friday, May 1, Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge McDougle with second-degree sexual assault.
McDougle remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash/surety bond, awaiting a June 30 arraignment.
