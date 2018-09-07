Storms Possible Sunday and Monday

Warm and sunny weather will linger into Saturday with highs in the 80s. The warmth hangs around on Sunday though clouds move in. Later in the day, storms are possible along the Arkansas/Missouri state line. As of now, storms don’t look widespread but could linger into the overnight for some. More storms are expected on Monday, and these could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail look like the main threat, but we’ll watch it. Behind the storms, slightly cooler air will make its way into Region 8 with mostly dry conditions expected.