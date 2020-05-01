Unemployment rises in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the increase in unemployment numbers in March, economic officials here in Jonesboro expect numbers to be just as large in April.
According to Talk Business and Politics, Jonesboro’s unemployment numbers increased by 44% from 1,826 in March 2019 to 2,629 this year.
The unemployment rate in the Jonesboro area was at 3.9% in March 2020, up from 2.8% in March 2019.
President and CEO of Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Mark Young says unemployment isn’t just rising here.
“We’re seeing this trend across the country,” he says. “This is not just about Jonesboro, this is not just about Arkansas, this is about the U.S. and the world.”
Young says the city did not enter the month of April on a strong note.
“I think we’ll continue to see a slight increase in unemployment in April related to COVID-19 and related to the tornado,” he says.
Although retail and restaurants continue to struggle, Young says he’s hopeful with restrictions lifted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, we’ll see those unemployment numbers lower.
The Chamber of Commerce works to help local businesses during this time, including providing information on COVID-19 restrictions and tornado relief on its website.
