Wynne cheer tryouts held virtually due to COVID-19

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The coronavirus pandemic has all but stopped the sports world, but one local cheer team has found a way to make sure they have a squad ready to go in time for summer practices.
The tryouts for Wynne High School varsity cheer team are usually held early in April so the squad is ready for camps and practices by the summer.
Varsity cheer coach Callie Moore isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic get them off track.
Moore worked with Varsity to find a way to hold auditions for her team virtually.
Since students at Wynne already have Google classroom accounts, Moore created assignments based on each criteria for a traditional tryout.
They also held Zoom meetings daily to help with questions or critiques before the final videos were due.
Moore said this was actually an advantage over live tryouts for those auditioning.
“If you did mess up on a particular video, you have the opportunity to redo it and then there was the critique, so a lot of the girls did a really good job," said Moore. "And I will say this is probably one of the closest years that we’ve had score wise.”
Just like traditional tryouts, the girls had a week to learn the audition material.
Once all the videos were submitted, judges from Varsity scored each audition through a spreadsheet Moore created.
Moore has also created a Google classroom for all of the girls who made the Varsity team where she uploads strength and conditioning assignments and cheers for the girls to learn.
Tryouts went so well that the junior high is also trying out virtually and their last day to submit assignments was Friday.
