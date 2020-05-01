Wynne Police Chief retiring

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime law enforcement officer has retired, according to Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs.
Hobbs said Wynne Police Chief Jackie Clark has stepped down as police chief.
Hobbs told Region 8 News Friday that when she was campaigning for office, Clark was retiring from the Arkansas State Police. Clark said he would give Hobbs 12 months to help with the department, getting it on track.
Clark worked as police chief for 16 months and hired Capt. Richard Dennis, who will now serve as police chief, Hobbs said.
Hobbs said she and Clark worked together and that Dennis is a perfect fit for the vision for the department, noting she was sad to see Clark retire but that it was a pleasure working with him.
