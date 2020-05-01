100 years later, Doughboy monument represents those 'who fought and died’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One-hundred years ago today, Jonesboro added a statue to decorate our streets, but the message the statue represents has withstood the test of time.
The Doughboy Statue sets on the corner of the Craighead County Courthouse lawn.
The statue, one of 34 placed in the country, represents the men who fought and lost their lives in World War I.
In 1920, it cost $6,000 to install the statue. Now, it’s estimated to be worth $250,000.
President of Craighead County Historical Society Danny Honnoll says the names etched in stone represent those lives who fought to preserve our freedom.
“These guys that lost their lives, their names written in stone here,” he says. “If we don’t read the stones and take a second to salute this statue from time to time, shame on us.”
Honnoll says it’s important to learn from our past.
"You should always remember your history,” he says. Those people who went before you, they put in as much effort as we do today to maintain civilization and maintain this country.”
He says the Craighead County Historical Society plan to celebrate the monument on Memorial Day.
The servicemen who lost their lives engraved as follows:
Clarence Burton, J. A. Blankenship, J. Wesley Bradshaw, George A. Christian, Hy Carpenter, Paul Dickerson, Reuben Edgar, Joe England, Olen Fletcher, Willis Francis, Oren Gregg, Leban Holland, Elmore Hawkins, George L. Harris, Edward R. Henderson, Hiliburton M. Hoyer, Charles W. Henderson, Cleveland Lay, Charles O. McKay, James P. McGuire, Roy E. Meachim, Floyd P. Meredith, George W. Pickett, Archie E. Riddle, John Roman, Edmond D. Rice, Guy L. Spann, Eurie Siggers, C. C. (Lum) Stringer, James Sanders, Earle Shaw, J. Smith, Leonard Williams, Thos. J. Wade.
