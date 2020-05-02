Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from the offensive line to the front line, using the medical degree he earned during the past few offseasons with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained during a video interview how he had contacted the health ministry in his native Canada early in the outbreak to see how he could help. Duvernay-Tardif began by making public-service announcements and getting the word out about social distancing, but he soon sprang into action when it became clear that there would be a shortage of trained medical professionals.
NEW YORK (AP) — “Field of Dreams” was No. 6 in The Associated Press sports writers' favorite sports movies poll. It was released in April 1989, two weeks after “Major League,” 10 months after “Bull Durham” and eight months after “Eight Men Out.” It is a story of fathers and sons, phantoms and phenoms on an unlikely diamond in an Iowa cornfield. More than 30 years later, it still generates tears, setting loose emotions gushing like water across the fresh-cut grass. Director Phil Alden Robinson remembers a woman weeping at a test screening. When he realized the woman worked for the studio and had already seen the movie, he knew he had something special.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina. Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own. The 28-year-old Breeland faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday. Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.
UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer is allowing players to return to outdoor team training fields for individual workouts starting next Wednesday. MLS suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, closing all team facilities but asking players to remain in market with their teams. The league-wide moratorium on group and team training remains in effect through May 15. MLS says individual workouts must follow certain detailed health and safety protocols. The workouts are voluntary and must also follow local public health and government policies.