Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

DETROIT (AP) — Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into a busy time of the year as many states still are under stay-at-home orders for residents and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shoppers venturing out this year are just as likely to come across tables of hand sanitizer and face mask-wearing produce peddlers as they are to see bushels of corn, quarts of blueberries or flats of petunias. Many markets have moved to drive-thru shopping, reduced days or hours, and fencing to control crowds. At Detroit’s Eastern Market, fencing is being considered and grids will be painted on floors as a reminder to social distance.