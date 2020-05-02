Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-KANSAS PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
Kansas Democrats hope primary encourages balloting by mail
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats hope vote counting their party-run presidential primary goes smoothly to show that the state can rely far more heavily on mail ballots later this year in the coronavirus pandemic’s wake. Top Democrats anticipate former Vice President Joe Biden prevailing in Kansas’ voting Saturday and capturing a majority of the state's national convention delegates. Other candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have suspended their campaigns and endorsed him. Voting began in late March with Sanders on the ballot. The party scrapped its plans to have in-person polling places across the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Coronavirus outbreak prompts Kansas to stop prison releases
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas began releasing inmates this week as a way to check the spread of coronavirus in its prison system but stopped when an outbreak mushroomed. She said Friday that the outbreak created a danger of returning infected offenders to their communities. Kelly said the Department of Corrections released only six inmates and put them under house arrest for the rest of their sentences. But confirmed coronavirus cases at the Lansing Correctional Facility have skyrocketed among inmates and staff. Meanwhile, her plan for a gradual reopening of the state's economy sparked criticism over its disparate treatment of different businesses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop. The Mid-American Business Conditions index released Friday plummeted from March's 46.7 to 35.1 in April — the lowest reading since February 2009. But the confidence index, which gauges supply managers' economic outlook for the next six months, rose to 45.5 from March’s record low 14.5. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
WICHITA HOMICIDE
Third arrest made in April shooting death in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita have made a third arrest in the April shooting death of a man. Television station KSNW reports that police arrested a 28-year-old Wichita man Thursday night who was wanted in the April 23 death of 30-year-old Blake Mayes. Officers found Mayes on his front porch suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later died at a hospital. Two others, including Mayes girlfriend, 36-year-old Bobbie Williams, and an acquaintance, 51-year-old William Moore, have been charged in Mayes' death. Police say a disturbance involving all four led to one of the suspects shooting Mayes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest. For some observers, the images of armed men in tactical gear at a state Capitol were an unsettling symbol of rising tensions in a nation grappling with crisis. Others saw evidence of racial bias in the way the protesters were treated by police.
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS LAYOFFS
Spirit AeroSystems announces lay offs of 1,450 employees
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems is laying off 1,450 employees because demand for new airplanes has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wichita Eagle reports that an email sent to employees says Boeing and Airbus reported their first-quarter financial reports this week and indicated there would be a decline in demand for new airplanes. Spirit is a supplier of parts for both companies. Affected employees in Wichita will start leaving on May 15 but some “may be asked to work during this 60 day period to provide cross training.” Employees working on the defense side will not be affected.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FARMERS-MARKETS
Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus
DETROIT (AP) — Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into a busy time of the year as many states still are under stay-at-home orders for residents and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Shoppers venturing out this year are just as likely to come across tables of hand sanitizer and face mask-wearing produce peddlers as they are to see bushels of corn, quarts of blueberries or flats of petunias. Many markets have moved to drive-thru shopping, reduced days or hours, and fencing to control crowds. At Detroit’s Eastern Market, fencing is being considered and grids will be painted on floors as a reminder to social distance.
LESSER PRAIRIE CHICKEN
Group: Funds meant for chicken conservation misused
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are questioning spending by wildlife managers who oversee a conservation effort for the lesser prairie chicken after money was used on a building and salaries rather than on projects to help the bird. Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of five states — including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin. The Center for Biological Diversity has been pushing for federal protections for the species and pointed to an audit of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that was recently made public. The association says it's taking steps to improve oversight and management of the conservation program.