Over 8,000 COVID-19 cases in Mo.

Over 8,000 COVID-19 cases in Mo.
On May 2 at 2 p.m. the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,184 cases of COVID-19. (Source: WTOC)
By Jessica Ladd | May 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 2:49 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On May 2 at 2 p.m. the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,184 cases of COVID-19.

So far, 351 people have died from the virus in the state.

Here is a list of our recent Missouri COVID-19 stories:

Governor Mike Parson will give a COVID-19 update on Monday, May 4.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.