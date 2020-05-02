Westside High School Seniors celebrate senior night with drive-in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s fair to say that many high school seniors are down in the dumps after prom and graduation was canceled.
However, the Westside Consolidated School District spent the night cheering them on and, more importantly, honoring them on what would have been their last day of school.
Senior celebration day would have started with a Senior breakfast and serve as the day to pick up caps and gowns.
But, because of COVID-19, on Friday, they celebrated the only way they knew how with a parade and drive-in ceremony.
“It’s technically supposed to be our last day of high school so it means a lot. I went here my whole life. It’s the closing ceremony of all the friendships and memories I made. It means the world to me right now," Student Body President Raney Minton said.
Seniors got dressed in their caps and gowns and jumped in the car with their families to be honored.
The parade was sidelined with teachers and staff, who cheered them on.
One senior even came through with a limo.
The night wasn’t over after the parade.
They then lined the parking lot for senior superlatives and awards.
They watched videos from their teachers who read them the story, “Oh The Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss.
Smiling faces could be seen all over the parking lot.
Many in the district were going all the way out for their 2020 graduates.
