Family, friends gather for birthday party in Bridger Place neighborhood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area family that saw a tornado go through its neighborhood March 28 decided Saturday to celebrate their daughter’s birthday with a parade.
Several friends and family members went to Bridger Place Saturday to surprise Carleigh Smith.
In addition to the party, Smith’s mother, Michelle Cornelious, said the party gave people an opportunity for optimism.
“So, the neighborhood got hit by a tornado a few weeks back, so we’ve seen nothing but destruction crews and dump trucks, so this is fresh air into the neighborhood with the honking and the friends and the family,” Cornelious said.
Family members also said in spite of the damage from the tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, they are hopeful Smith can look back at her birthday and remember it being a good day.
