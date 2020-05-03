Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday. Charlton will compete for playing time within a rotation that includes starting defensive ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor, backups Tanoh Kpassagnon and Breeland Speaks, and fifth-round draft pick Mike Danna.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War in football after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025. The fourth-longest rivalry in college football dates to 1891, but it has been on hiatus since Missouri departed for the Southeastern Conference. The schools recently announced a six-game series in men’s basketball beginning with the upcoming season that includes two games on each campus and two in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from the offensive line to the front line, using the medical degree he earned during the past few offseasons with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained during a video interview how he had contacted the health ministry in his native Canada early in the outbreak to see how he could help. Duvernay-Tardif began by making public-service announcements and getting the word out about social distancing, but he soon sprang into action when it became clear that there would be a shortage of trained medical professionals.