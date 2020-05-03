Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas salons and gyms wonder why they can't reopen, too
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As many Kansas shops and restaurants prepare to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown, the owners of bars, salons and some other types of businesses are wondering why they must still keep their doors closed. Gov. Laura Kelly is lifting a statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday as part of a gradual step to reopen the state’s economy. But her plan prohibits bars, gyms, theaters, barbershops, hair and nail salons or state-owned casinos from opening until at least May 18. Eric Fisher, who employs 100 hairdressers at his four salons in Wichita, says his employees are eager to get back to work because “work dignifies you.”
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
Kansas Democrats hope primary encourages balloting by mail
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats hope vote counting their party-run presidential primary goes smoothly to show that the state can rely far more heavily on mail ballots later this year in the coronavirus pandemic’s wake. Top Democrats anticipate former Vice President Joe Biden prevailing in Kansas’ voting Saturday and capturing a majority of the state's national convention delegates. Other candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have suspended their campaigns and endorsed him. Voting began in late March with Sanders on the ballot. The party scrapped its plans to have in-person polling places across the state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Results are expected Sunday morning.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
KU to reopen for in-person classes in the fall
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will open its campuses for in-person classes in the fall after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The university said Friday that in-person classes will resume “in some capacity” for the fall semester, the Kansas City Star reported. KU closed to in-person classes in March. Last month, the university announced it would continue with all classes online for the summer semester.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey shows hope for recovery even as economic indices drop
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows many have hope for a rebound yet this year, even as the survey's other indices show the coronavirus pandemic has knocked the economy in Middle America for a loop. The Mid-American Business Conditions index released Friday plummeted from March's 46.7 to 35.1 in April — the lowest reading since February 2009. But the confidence index, which gauges supply managers' economic outlook for the next six months, rose to 45.5 from March’s record low 14.5. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
WICHITA HOMICIDE
Third arrest made in April shooting death in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita have made a third arrest in the April shooting death of a man. Television station KSNW reports that police arrested a 28-year-old Wichita man Thursday night who was wanted in the April 23 death of 30-year-old Blake Mayes. Officers found Mayes on his front porch suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later died at a hospital. Two others, including Mayes girlfriend, 36-year-old Bobbie Williams, and an acquaintance, 51-year-old William Moore, have been charged in Mayes' death. Police say a disturbance involving all four led to one of the suspects shooting Mayes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest. For some observers, the images of armed men in tactical gear at a state Capitol were an unsettling symbol of rising tensions in a nation grappling with crisis. Others saw evidence of racial bias in the way the protesters were treated by police.
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS LAYOFFS
Spirit AeroSystems announces lay offs of 1,450 employees
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems is laying off 1,450 employees because demand for new airplanes has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wichita Eagle reports that an email sent to employees says Boeing and Airbus reported their first-quarter financial reports this week and indicated there would be a decline in demand for new airplanes. Spirit is a supplier of parts for both companies. Affected employees in Wichita will start leaving on May 15 but some “may be asked to work during this 60 day period to provide cross training.” Employees working on the defense side will not be affected.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FARMERS-MARKETS
Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus
DETROIT (AP) — Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into one of their busiest times of year while facing the added challenge of the coronavirus. The disease has led to stay-at-home orders and the closure of nonessential businesses in many places, and has killed more than 60,000 people in the U.S. and at least 230,000 worldwide. Shoppers venturing to farmers markets this spring are likely to see a lot fewer vendors and fellow customers. The ones they do see will be taking precautions such as the wearing of face masks and frequent use of hand sanitizer. Some markets are turning to drive-thru shopping, reducing their hours of operation and using fencing for crowd control.