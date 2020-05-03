Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Coronavirus strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Newly released information from the state shows that the coronavirus has infected residents in nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes and assisted care facilities. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday released information for the first time on confirmed cases at “congregate living facilities,” which include those providing nursing or convalescent care. All told, the virus has been confirmed at 79 facilities, including 46 in St. Louis County, 12 in St. Louis city and nine in St. Charles County. Two facilities are affected in both Franklin and Jackson counties. Adair, Cass, Green, Jefferson, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Platte and Scott counties have one impacted facility each.
FATAL SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
1 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. Police were called around 7:15 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man’s name has not been released. Police then went inside a home and found a man and a juvenile male injured. Both were taken to a hospital. The man is in critical condition and the juvenile is in stable condition.
BC-HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT-LAWSUIT
Judge won't stop St. Louis from ending homeless encampment
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to stop St. Louis officials from clearing a homeless encampment at a downtown park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Saturday denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders. Pitlyk wrote in her decision that the city was not criminalizing homelessness or sleeping in public. The case is not over, however. Another hearing is May 12. The lawsuit alleged that the city was failing to address the needs of the homeless. The city argued that the encampment’s crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus.
MEDICAID EXPANSION-MISSOURI
Petition seeks to put Medicaid expansion on Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could get to decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands of low-income adults. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment said they turned in nearly 350,000 initiative petition signatures Friday to the secretary of state's office. That's about twice as many valid signatures as needed to qualify the measure for the November ballot. Missouri's Republican-led Legislature has repeatedly declined to expand Medicaid coverage under the terms of the 2010 health care law signed by then-President Barack Obama. Republican Gov. Mike Parson opposes the ballot initiative. He says it could cost the state too much money.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI MEAT PLANT
Nearly 300 workers test positive at Missouri meat plant
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest of several meat plants around the country to see huge spikes in confirmed cases of the virus. Missouri’s health department oversaw testing this week of more than 2,300 asymptomatic workers at the Triumph Foods plant in St. Joseph. State health director Dr. Randall Williams says that results for the first 1,625 asymptomatic workers showed that 259 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Thirty-six others previously tested positive.
MISSOURI BUDGET
Missouri senators set aside $20M for meat packing plants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators are setting aside $20 million in expected federal aid for the state's struggling meatpacking plants. A Senate budget committee on Friday made the change to the state budget plan for the fiscal year that begins in July. Employees work close to each other at meatpacking plants, which can enable the spread of COVID-19. Nearly 300 workers at a northwestern Missouri pork processing plant have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Republican Sen. Justin Brown says the $20 million could be used to buy more personal protective equipment for workers at plants. .
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest. For some observers, the images of armed men in tactical gear at a state Capitol were an unsettling symbol of rising tensions in a nation grappling with crisis. Others saw evidence of racial bias in the way the protesters were treated by police.
AP-FBN-CHIEFS-DOCTOR-LARRY
Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif putting medical degree to work
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has gone from the offensive line to the front line, using the medical degree he earned during the past few offseasons with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained during a video interview how he had contacted the health ministry in his native Canada early in the outbreak to see how he could help. Duvernay-Tardif began by making public-service announcements and getting the word out about social distancing, but he soon sprang into action when it became clear that there would be a shortage of trained medical professionals.