Restaurant ensuring “best safety protocols” upon reopening

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Restaurants around Northeast Arkansas are working day and night to prepare for their May 11 COVID restriction lift as one restaurant owner says they’re ready to get back to work.
Hyde Park Café closed its doors April 1 after unsuccessfully trying curbside pickups and delivery services. The revenue wasn’t enough to justify being open, according to owner Randy Hyde.
He says once he received word on Wednesday they can reopen under certain restrictions, he went to work.
“We’re just doing everything we can to make sure we’re following the best safety protocols that we can,” he says. “We’re happy to be able to have the opportunity to reopen, serve our community, and get back to business as usual.”
Hyde says he’s working on rearranging the space to meet qualifications. His 84-chair capacity restaurant will shrink to only 28 chairs.
Everyone in the building will be required to follow strict guidelines.
“The directives in that outline state say that staff, as well as patrons, are required to wear masks. That seems to be a source of an uproar a little bit with folks,” he says.
Hyde says many have asked, “How will I eat with a mask on?”
“Until the order process has been fulfilled, it’s been asked that our patrons wear masks until the food and drink are delivered to you,” he says.
If you’re still leery to dine-in come May 11, you can still order to-go and use a curbside pickup. Hyde says delivery options are available.
For more information, click here or call (870) 236-8700.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.