Storms, heavy winds arrive in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe storm dumped rain and heavy winds into the area Sunday afternoon, causing sporadic power outages and hail throughout the region.
According to the National Weather Service, 60 mile per hour winds were reported in the Bono area around 2 p.m., with 65 mile per hour winds reported in the Caruthersville and Poplar Bluff areas.
The weather caused the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m. Sunday for Baxter, Clay, Craighead, Fulton, Greene, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties.
Entergy Arkansas reported about 750 customers were without power as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with 275 of the customers in Clay County.
Both dime and pea-sized hail was reported in Jonesboro, while larger-size hail was reported in Brookland.
