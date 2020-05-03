Two Sikeston sisters missing, police issue endangered person advisory

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Sikeston sisters are missing. The Sikeston police have issued an endangered person advisory.
The missing person incident occurred at 1305 William St at 11:30 AM on May 3.
The missing sisters are three year old Amya L. Marr, and five year old Amiracle J. Henry.
Amya is a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with “Daddy is my heart” on it, and black pants.
Amiracle is a also a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Nickelodeon Junior and black leggings.
It is believed that the sisters were taken by their non-custodial mother, Akira R. Marr, from their foster home.
Akira Marr has a history of substance abuse and un-diagnosed mental disorder.
Akira Marr is a 27 year-old black female, around 166 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Akira Marr drives a gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri plates “EB7L8K.”
It was last seen headed Westbound from 1305 William St, Sikeston, Mo.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
