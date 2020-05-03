Widespread damage reported after afternoon storms

(KFVS) - Widespread damage and hundreds of power outages were reported on Sunday afternoon, May 3 after storms moved through the Heartland.
The National Weather Service reports trees uprooted and other damage in Butler and Ripley Counties.
According to the Butler County EMA, multiple roofs have damage and crews are working to clear roads from downed trees.
The Stoddard County EMA director said they’ve seen widespread damage.
According to Ameren Missouri, as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, about 135 customers in Stoddard County, 713 customers in Mississippi County, 831 customers in New Madrid County and 93 customers in Pemiscot County are without power.
Ozark Border Electric reported 12,000 customers without power, as of 3:30 p.m.
After a brief break tonight into early Monday, more active weather will push in from the west Monday evening and Monday night.
Western counties, currently, have a level 2, or slight risk, of severe for Monday/Monday night. Hail and strong winds will be main threats, especially over the hills of southeast Missouri.
The week ahead looks to be a bit cooler and mostly dry once again as we transition to northwest flow once again, especially Wednesday through the weekend. The next chance of rain, after early Tuesday, will be on Friday as an upper trough digs in from the northwest.
Temperatures on Friday through the weekend look to stay a bit below normal again.
