A Better Region 8: Reopening the state will come in phases

(KAIT) -It's been a long while since I've had a haircut. I'd cut it myself, but my family cares a lot about me and keeps hiding the scissors.
Some things are best left to the professionals.
Beginning later this week, I can get that haircut as Arkansas begins a partial reopening.
We are ALL eager to reopen stores, schools, daycares, restaurants, and get our lives back like they were.
But, we all need to hear the phrase ‘partial reopening’ and not just the word ‘reopening’.
Whatever the new normal looks like, it will come over time and in phases, not just a flip of the switch.
And it’s important that we do it this way.
A wide-open, flipping of the switch could cause a surge in cases and negate all of the sacrificing we have done.
Region 8 is not a Coronavirus hotbed that, say, New York or New Orleans or Italy has been.
And that’s the point of the quarantine. We are trying to keep that from happening.
The best outcome right now is that when this is over, we question why we made a big deal out of all this and not why didn't we.
Our medical experts are telling us what we need to do, so let’s listen.
Besides, some things are best left to the professionals.
