Business ripped apart from tornado relocates temporarily

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The EF3 tornado that ripped through Jonesboro on March 28 forced many businesses to find new homes.
One of those businesses, Gateway Tire & Service Center, opened new doors Monday.
Retail Manager Danny Cook said it pays to have a good relationship with customers. Their new, temporary location owner uses their business.
“The building belonged to a good customer of ours,” Cook said.. “We were just scrambling looking for a place to go temporarily.”
He says this brand-new facility works perfectly for them and their crew hit the ground running with work to do.
Cook added that it will take time to rebuild the original location at Caraway Road.
“I would say a little more than a year to build back, but it’s going to be a lot different than it was before,” Cook said. “We needed an upgrade, but not necessarily like we’re having to upgrade.”
He’s thankful for the temporary location, but it’s not like home.
“I was in that building 31 years, and you move to a smaller place, but a lot of our customers are using our Paragould location while we were out of pocket but now, they’re coming back, and we appreciate it.”
