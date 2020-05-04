Firefighter accused of impersonating a cop

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A volunteer firefighter is in custody, accused of impersonating a police officer after investigators say he used a blue light bar to stop a car.
Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Michael Lindsey of Batesville Saturday night at Davis Lane Trailer Park after a resident complained Lindsey pulled him and friend using a blue light.
According to the incident report, Lindsey “flew up behind them and turned on his blue lights that were on top of his car as if he was trying to pull them over.”
Lindsey then pulled into the trailer across from the complainant, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in a news release.
When the investigating deputy asked if the light bars attached magnetically to the top of his vehicle had blue lights, Lindsey reportedly said, “No.”
He claimed only red lights were on the light bar “because he was part of Northside Fire Department.”
Lindsey then toggled the three-position switch to Mode 1 and red lights began flashing.
However, upon further investigation, the deputy discovered the light bar had “check-mark boxes with individual letters indicating the color of lights,” the report stated. “R for red, B for blue, A for amber, W for white, and G for green.”
When the deputy turned the switch to Mode 2, the sheriff said the lights began to flash all blue.
The deputy then placed Lindsey into custody on suspicion of criminal impersonation.
While searching Lindsey, the deputy also reported finding a handheld radio in Lindsey’s pocket.
Lindsey told the deputy the radio was his and was not issued by the fire department.
When the deputy turned on the radio it “had the Sheriff’s Departments channel along with the Batesville Police Department and other emergency channels programmed in it.”
Sheriff Stephens, who also serves as the chief of the Northside Fire Department, ordered all NFD equipment be seized, and Lindsey has been removed from the Northside Fire Department.
