Former Perkins restaurant to be demolished

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sad news for those who have cherished memories of going to Perkins Restaurant on Caraway for a slice of their French silk pie.
The former restaurant will be torn down to make way for a new business.
According to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, a new restaurant that people “have requested for years” will be built in its place.
No word yet on when the demolition or construction on the new building will begin.
Since Perkins left town in 2004, several other restaurants have opened and closed in that location.
